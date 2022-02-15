ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

1 dead, 1 hurt in Florence County crash near Scranton

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gi65J_0eFCXvxg00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead and another taken to a hospital after two vehicles collided Tuesday morning in Florence County, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2006 Dodge pickup truck was driving west on West Lee Flowers Road near Scranton when the driver failed to yield the right of way to a utility vehicle driving north on Highway 52, according to Lee. The driver of the pickup truck was killed.

The crash happened at about 9:25 a.m., according to Lee.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.

