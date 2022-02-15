Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Feel ‘Secure’ in Their Relationship Amid Kanye West’s ‘Jealousy Phase’

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Kanye West. Shutterstock (3)

Trying to drown out the noise. Kim Kardashian isn’t going to publicly “engage further” with Kanye West as she leans on boyfriend Pete Davidson amid her divorce drama, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kim and Pete are secure enough in their own relationship and aren’t going to let snide comments affect what they have,” the insider says, referring to the 28-year-old comedian as the 41-year-old reality star’s “rock.”

The source continues, “She’s leaning on him while Kanye is going through this jealousy phase. Kim and Pete are trying not to give in to the attention. She’s said what she needed to say.”

It’s been nearly one year since Kardashian filed to end her six-year marriage to West, 44, with whom she shares four kids: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The Skims CEO has been linked to Davidson since October 2021 and as their romance continued to make headlines, West has been vocal about wanting to get back together with his ex.

The Grammy winner has also slammed Davidson repeatedly, writing via Instagram earlier this month that he will “never meet” his two daughters and two sons.

“HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN,” he captioned another post on Sunday, February 13.

The next day, he added, “IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER 💔.”

While Kardashian addressed West’s “constant attacks” earlier this month, she’s yet to publicly address his remarks about Davidson. According to an alleged text message shared by the Yeezy designer on Monday, however, Kardashian asked her estranged spouse to stop coming for Davidson.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” she allegedly wrote to her spouse.

In his reply, West wrote: “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

The musician followed up the post with another alleged message from Kardashian, asking, “Why can’t you keep any of our conversations private???” to which West wrote, “Because I got a text from my favorite person in the world. … Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!!”

Davidson, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the situation, but an insider told Us that he’s “taking the mature route” and “staying far away from Kanye.”

