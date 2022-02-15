ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Chemists Discover New Way to Harness Clean Energy From Ammonia

By Good News Network
Good News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA research team at the University of Wisconsin–Madison has identified a new way to convert ammonia to nitrogen gas through a process that could be a step toward ammonia replacing carbon-based fuels. The discovery of this technique, which uses a metal catalyst and releases, rather than requires, energy...

www.goodnewsnetwork.org

Good News Network

Scientists Discover How to Destroy Toxic PFAS ‘Forever Chemicals’

The media has dubbed them “forever chemicals,” but now scientists are putting their name to the test. Perflourinated or polyfluorinated alkyl-substances (PFAS) are known to be nearly impossible to break apart, and tend to accumulate in groundwater sources, soils, and other places. Their health effects are known, as is a new method to destroy 99% of them in water sources.
SCIENCE
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

A substitute for lithium? High-risk, high-reward clean energy bets receive $175 million from DOE

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is providing $175 million to support the research and development of "high-risk, high-impact" clean energy technology research. The OPEN 2021 program from DOE's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) will fund 68 projects proposed by universities, national laboratories, and private companies. The projects will work to advance technologies like electric vehicles, offshore wind, energy storage, nuclear fusion, and grid modernization, among other areas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
technologynetworks.com

Breakthrough for Conversion of CO2 to Fuel Using Solar Energy

A research team led by Lund University in Sweden has shown how solar power can convert carbon dioxide into fuel, by using advanced materials and ultra-fast laser spectroscopy. The breakthrough could be an important piece of the puzzle in reducing the levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere in the future. The study is published in Nature Communications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nanowerk.com

Nano-sized plastics may enter and permeate cell membranes

(Nanowerk News) The occurrence of microplastics in nature has been studied extensively, also at the University of Eastern Finland. However, little is known about the health effects of microplastics, and understanding of their transport into the human body is also lacking. Any adverse health effects possibly associated with plastics may...
CHEMISTRY
elkhornmediagroup.com

Bill on rural siting of clean energy facilities gets new life

OLYMPIA – Legislation from Rep. Mark Klicker (R-Walla Walla) that would provide more equity between counties producing clean energy and those consuming that energy is still alive in the Washington Legislature. The 2022 legislative session is scheduled to end on March 10. Klicker introduced House Bill 1871 this session....
WASHINGTON STATE
Phys.org

New studies highlight the potential of self-heating plasmas for fusion energy

Most energy-producing technologies used today are unsustainable, as they cause significant damage to our planet's natural environment. In recent years, scientists worldwide have thus been trying to devise alternative energy solutions that take advantage of abundant and natural resources. In addition to solar energy, wind energy and seawater energy solutions,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

From Sunlight to Fuel: Scientists Plans to Make Fuel by Converting CO2 Into Solar Energy

Solar energy is being used to turn carbon dioxide into fuel, which may provide a more environment-friendly alternative to fuel. Using sophisticated materials and ultra-fast laser spectroscopy, a research team led by Lund University in Sweden has demonstrated how solar power can transform carbon dioxide into fuel. The finding might...
SCIENCE
mining.com

‘Endangered metals’ no longer needed to produce hydrogen from water

A new, rare metal-free method for producing hydrogen from water has been discovered by a team of researchers at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science (CSRS) in Japan. Instead of scarce materials, the scientists found a way to use cobalt and manganese to produce hydrogen for fuel cells and...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Clean-energy discourse from energy giants not reflected in investments

A 12-year analysis of the companies BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell has revealed that their discourse and pledges related to transitioning to clean energy do not align with their business actions and investments. Mei Li of Tohoku University, Japan, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on February 16, 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

Accelerated ammonia synthesis holds promise for conversion of renewable energy

Research by Japanese scientists at Hiroshima University reveals a way to make ammonia from its constituent molecules of nitrogen and hydrogen at ambient pressure. The new study, published on Feb. 2 in the Journal of Physical Chemistry C, demonstrates a process with potential for use in renewable energy storage and transfer, which relies on a dispersed and fluctuating network of resources, such as sun and wind. "The ultimate goal of this work is to establish the small-scale NH3 production process to effectively utilize renewable energy" said study author and associate professor Hiroki Miyaoka from Hiroshima University's Natural Science Center for Basic Research and Development.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thestokesnews.com

Duke Energy expands clean energy action plan

Duke Energy is taking additional steps toward action on climate change while maintaining its commitment to reliable, accessible and affordable energy for customers and communities. This includes:. • Targeting energy generated from coal to represent less than 5% of total generation by 2030 and to fully exit coal by 2035...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
earth.com

Microplastics strengthen the toxicity of pollutants

Microplastics in the marine environment absorb pollutants and increase their toxicity by a factor of 10, according to a new study from Tel Aviv University. This increased toxicity could be a threat to human health, potentially causing severe damage to the digestive system. The research was conducted by Dr. Ines...
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Revolutionary new solar panels don’t need sunlight to generate energy

The idea of solar panels that don’t need sunlight might sound crazy, but it’s not completely impossible. As a cornerstone of the revolution to bring more clean energy to people, solar panels have become one of the best options out there. However, these energy conductors have one fatal flaw. They require direct sunlight to create energy. What if we could remove that flaw, though? That was the idea behind AuREUS, a new solar panel that doesn’t rely on direct sunlight to generate energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Electrochemical corrosion of multiphase stainless steel-based alloy nuclear waste forms

The electrochemical corrosion behaviors of two multiphase alloys representing waste forms made with 316"‰L stainless steel and different amounts of surrogate metallic fuel wastes were measured and related to the microstructures. Potentiodynamic (PD) scans were performed in an acid brine solution and the corroded surfaces were characterized with scanning electron microscopy (SEM) to compare the electrochemical responses to the corrosion of specific phases. PD scans for the two multiphase alloys, 316"‰L stainless steel, and pure palladium were compared to understand the complex corrosion behavior of these multiphase alloys also recently classified as multi principle element alloys (MPEAs) and to determine the effects of alloying elements and noble metals present in constituent phases on the corrosion behavior.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Sustainable chemistry based on wood

Some hikers carry a small solar power generator with them, a foil attached to their backpack that converts sunlight into electricity. This allows them to charge their devices while on the move. Flexible, thin and lightweight solar panels can also be attached to outdoor clothing or glued to curved surfaces such as the roofs of mobile homes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Microsecond molecular dynamics of methane"“carbon dioxide swapping in pure and saline water environment

This work aims at proposing the nondestructive methane-carbon dioxide (CH4"“CO2) replacement mechanism as an ecofriendly energy production technique from the natural gas hydrate reserves in seafloor and permanently frozen grounds. Although the experimental data is widely available in literature, this replacement mechanism has not been elucidated at molecular level. In this contribution, we perform the microsecond level molecular dynamic simulations to evaluate two different CH4"“CO2 replacement mechanisms: (i) direct CH4 displacement from hydrate structure, and (ii) dissociation of existing methane hydrate followed by a reformation of mixed CH4"“CO2 hydrates. For this, we analyze CH4"“CO2 replacement in three different modes i.e., CO2 as a replacing agent in (i) absence of free water molecules, (ii) presence of free water molecules, and (iii) presence of salt ions and free water molecules. Despite slow kinetics in the first mode, pure CO2 is observed to replace the methane more efficiently, while in the second mode, CO2 forms a new mixed hydrate layer on the existing seed crystal. However, in the third mode, salt ions help in destabilizing the methane hydrate and allow CO2 to form the hydrates. This proves that salt ions are favorable for CH4"“CO2 replacement.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Microorganism discovered in spacecraft assembly facility named for Berkeley Lab microbiologist

Space exploration has allowed humans to journey from earth to space—but humans may not be the only organisms hitching a ride by spacecraft. Microbiologists who study extreme environments are on the lookout for microorganisms present on spacecraft surfaces that could potentially contaminate the pristine environments of outer space. Now a new fungal strain has been discovered in a spacecraft assembly facility and named after a long-time Berkeley Lab microbiologist, Tamas Torok.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

