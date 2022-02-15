Chemists Discover New Way to Harness Clean Energy From Ammonia

This work aims at proposing the nondestructive methane-carbon dioxide (CH4"“CO2) replacement mechanism as an ecofriendly energy production technique from the natural gas hydrate reserves in seafloor and permanently frozen grounds. Although the experimental data is widely available in literature, this replacement mechanism has not been elucidated at molecular level. In this contribution, we perform the microsecond level molecular dynamic simulations to evaluate two different CH4"“CO2 replacement mechanisms: (i) direct CH4 displacement from hydrate structure, and (ii) dissociation of existing methane hydrate followed by a reformation of mixed CH4"“CO2 hydrates. For this, we analyze CH4"“CO2 replacement in three different modes i.e., CO2 as a replacing agent in (i) absence of free water molecules, (ii) presence of free water molecules, and (iii) presence of salt ions and free water molecules. Despite slow kinetics in the first mode, pure CO2 is observed to replace the methane more efficiently, while in the second mode, CO2 forms a new mixed hydrate layer on the existing seed crystal. However, in the third mode, salt ions help in destabilizing the methane hydrate and allow CO2 to form the hydrates. This proves that salt ions are favorable for CH4"“CO2 replacement.

CHEMISTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO