ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How Long Will We Have to Wear Masks on Public Transportation?

By Jim Maurice
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- As cities and schools start to ease mask mandates, how long will we need to mask up on public transportation?. The current mask mandate from...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Will we ever need to go back to wearing masks after mandates are lifted?

As COVID-19 cases fall around the country, several states are easing or repealing mask mandates. States including California, Connecticut, Illinois, New York and Oregon have loosened mask-wearing rules recently, and some mega events such as the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in California will not require masks at all. Some schools are also loosening mask mandates for students, although many districts still require them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reading Eagle

Letter: Wearing masks in public is right thing to do

Am I my brother’s keeper? As a Democrat I know without question the answer is “Yes.” In the same way we now consider driving while stoned or drunk socially irresponsible, so is not wearing a mask when in a public venue and not being vaccinated against COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Airport to Implement Parking Fees

ST. CLOUD -- Parking will no longer be free at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. The newly-created Airport Authority has announced that starting on March 1st, long-term parking will be $5.00 per day in both the paved lot and the unpaved overflow lot. Short-term, 2-hour parking will still be free in both lots to assist with drop-offs and pick-ups.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Omicron Led to More Break-Thru Cases of COVID at SC Hospital

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been the predominant variant over the past couple of months in Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare says the Omicron variant to proven to trigger more break thru cases of COVID-19 than the Delta variant did. A break thru case is when someone who has been vaccinated and/or boosted tests positive for COVID. Dr. Morris says the vaccinations have largely prevented people from getting severe symptoms of COVID-19. He says they'd like to have a more effective vaccination against COVD and that could be happening in the future for not just the Omicron variant but future variants.
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy