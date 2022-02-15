How Long Will We Have to Wear Masks on Public Transportation?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been the predominant variant over the past couple of months in Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare says the Omicron variant to proven to trigger more break thru cases of COVID-19 than the Delta variant did. A break thru case is when someone who has been vaccinated and/or boosted tests positive for COVID. Dr. Morris says the vaccinations have largely prevented people from getting severe symptoms of COVID-19. He says they'd like to have a more effective vaccination against COVD and that could be happening in the future for not just the Omicron variant but future variants.

