“Cheers” to Something New in 2022: Wedding Inspiration & Fashion Show this February!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheers to Something New in 2022, and for all you brides-to-be out there looking for a little “inspo,” there’s an event this month you do not want to miss!

FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson went to Something New to preview their upcoming bridal fashion show at The Broadmoor on February 25, 2022.



Get your tickets here!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.