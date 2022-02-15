ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Has Zero Plans to Change Vaccination Status

By Tanner Garrity
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf anyone was somehow left unsure how Novak Djokovic feels about COVID-19 vaccines after last month’s fiasco in Australia, today’s exclusive interview with the BBC says it all. Broadcaster Amol Rajan asked the Serbian star a question that tennis fans have been wondering for months now: “Ultimately,...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic’s stubborn vaccine stance, Australian Open debacle will cost him GOAT title

The so-called ‘GOAT’ debate is something that is popular in almost every sport. For some reason, sports fans insist on arguing until they’re blue in the face about who is the best at something. Tennis is no different. When it comes to the GOAT of tennis, three names are almost always mentioned. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. They all come from the same era, but it’s a period in tennis that is often referred to as the golden age of the sport. Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have secured 61 of the last 76 Grand Slam singles titles. Nadal has 21 titles, with Djokovic and Federer having won 20 apiece. Basically, the GOAT debate is a close one. However, given his success against the other two and the fact that he’s younger than Nadal and Federer, Djokovic had seemingly emerged as the favorite to secure the most slams, and the GOAT title. Until this year’s Australian Open. Because of his vaccine stance, Djokovic was unable to compete in the Australian Open, costing himself a chance to take the lead in Grand Slams. However, Djokovic’s Australian Open debacle may have cost him more than just the chance to secure the most Grand Slams in tennis history.
