ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WHAT TO WATCH: US-Canada showdown, Shiffrin in combined

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — This was one Olympic final you could plan ahead for. For...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Beijing Olympics#Winter Games#Nbc#Ap
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Team USA Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Fails to Place in Her First Downhill Olympics Event

Mikaela Shiffrin is coming up empty-handed after failing to place during her first downhill Olympics event. After the women's downhill event was delayed because of weather conditions on Tuesday (Eastern), the best skiers in the world were finally able to hit the slopes to compete for gold. Unfortunately, Shiffrin's run clocked in at 1:34.36, putting her seconds behind the leading run times.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Viewing Vonn helps Swiss skier Suter win Olympic downhill

BEIJING (AP) — What better way to prepare for an Olympic downhill race than by watching Lindsey Vonn. Swiss skier Corinne Suter checked out some old videos of the sport’s most successful downhiller before her run at the Beijing Games on Tuesday and then went out and won gold — making her the first woman since Vonn in 2010 to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in the sport’s fastest and most dangerous discipline at the same time.
SPORTS
KEYT

Shiffrin fastest in training ahead of Olympic combined race

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin geared up for the Olympic Alpine combined by setting the fastest time in a downhill training session. The two-time Olympic champion so far has failed to win a medal at the Beijing Games. She skied out in the giant slalom and the slalom and finished ninth in the super-G and 18th in Tuesday’s downhill. Next up is Thursday’s combined race. That race adds the times from one downhill run and one slalom run. Shiffrin is the world champion in combined and also won silver in the event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was 0.93 seconds behind in second.
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Shiffrin's Olympics: 5 individual races, no medals, 3 DNFs

BEIJING (AP) — There was simply no way to predict this. Not for anyone, including Mikaela Shiffrin herself. That the American skier would go 0 for 5 in individual races at the Beijing Olympics, leaving without a medal from any and with a best showing of ninth place, was hard enough to imagine beforehand.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy