Can Genes Help Predict Depression After a Major Stressor?

By Reviewed by Michelle Quirk
psychologytoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor life stressors are risk factors for developing depression. Following a major stressor, individuals follow one of four patterns with respect to depressive symptoms. If the results of this study are confirmed by others, genetic information could possibly aid in designing appropriate therapeutic strategies. Experiencing a major life stressor...

www.psychologytoday.com

