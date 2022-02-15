ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

By CNN staff
live5news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - Superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is adding to her hardware. Instead of a medal around her neck, this time it is a ring on...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Simone Biles Shares a Stunning Video of Her 8-Carat Engagement Ring on Instagram

ICYMI, U.S. gymnastic superstar Simone Biles spent her Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways possible — celebrating her new engagement! While those who haven't been keeping up with Simone's personal life might be surprised to know she's seeing someone (who is not Zac Efron), the professional athlete said yes to boyfriend Jonathan Owens on the Day of Love.
NFL
HOLAUSA

Simone Biles: all about the engagement ring valued at more than 300 thousand dollars

Simon Biles had a very special Valentine's Day. On Monday, the Olympic medalist was in for a big surprise when her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, got down on one knee to pop the big question. “THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote on Instagram Tuesday along with a series of photos of the proposal, and a video of the incredible ring that her fiance carefully chose and helped design.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

All the Details on Simone Biles’ Super-Special Engagement Ring

In case you missed yesterdays happy/joyful news, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are engaged!!!!!!!!. Simone announced the news on Instagram along with a ton of beautiful pics, writing, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🤎 @jowens_3.”
NFL
Miami Herald

She Said Yes! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline

A match made in world-class athlete heaven! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens‘ relationship began during the coronavirus pandemic, but they’ve still managed to squeeze in tons of adventures together. The Olympic gold medalist and Houston Texans safety met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. “I didn’t...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Vibrant Green Eyeliner Has Our Attention

Simone Biles exuded vibrance in her latest cover shoot for "Porter," stunning in a series of colorful outfits with makeup to match. Makeup artist Jessica Smalls-Langston experimented with bright pink blush and bold green liner for the gorgeous snaps, though one particular makeup look didn't make it to the final story. Luckily, on Wednesday, she shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot, offering a glimpse at Biles wearing a take on the banana eyeliner trend the beauty world can't seem to get enough of.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Simone Biles is engaged! See the heartwarming proposal and stunning ring

Congratulations are in order! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged to football player Jonathan Owens. The two athletes first met through exclusive dating app Raya right before the pandemic in 2020. Jonathan previously admitted to Texas Monthly that he didn't know who Simone was, and while that might come as a shock to some, it was actually one of the things the gymnast liked about her now fiancé.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Monthly#Cnn#Houston Texans
PopSugar

Simone Biles's Engagement Ring Sparkles Next to Her Milk-Bath Manicure

Simone Biles's gold medals aren't her only dazzling accessory. On Feb. 15, Biles announced on Instagram that she and longtime boyfriend Jonathan Owens are officially engaged, sharing a photo of her diamond engagement ring. "THE EASIEST YES," she wrote. After taking a moment to celebrate the couple's happy news, our eyes went straight to Biles's left hand, which held strong under the weight of her massive oval-shaped diamond set on a white-gold pavé band — aka the perfect match for her milk-bath manicure.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & Blue Ivy Carter Reunite At Rams Game As JAY-Z Snaps Photos

Many minds were lost when Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter crossed paths backstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now, years later, they've linked up once again, although JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter is looking much more grown-up this time around. As InStyle reports, RiRi was wearing a gorgeous pink...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles’ Massive Oval Cut Engagement Ring Worth Over $300k – See Photos Of Incredible Bling

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens are officially engaged & her oval cut engagement ring is absolutely stunning. Simone Biles, 24, and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, are engaged and the couple sealed the deal with a massive oval cut diamond that is insanely gorgeous. Simone posted photos of the engagement as well as up-close photos of the diamond ring and it is stunning.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Taylor Swift Is Engaged to Joe Alwyn After 5 Years of Dating—Inside Their ‘Love Story’

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
NFL
E! News

Simone Biles Engaged to Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

We're willing to bet that Simone Biles' heart is doing a few backflips. And with good reason, of course, since on Feb. 15, the 24-year-old Olympian announced the exciting news that her boyfriend Jonathan Owens popped the question. "THE EASIEST YES," Simone captioned a series of photos featuring the magical moment between the two on Instagram. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you," she added. "You're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Treach & Pepa's Daughter Egypt Marries Sam Wright At Las Vegas Chapel

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the daughter of two Hip Hop icons now that she has tied the knot. For years, Growing Up Hip Hop fans have been getting to know Egypt Criss and her beau Sam Wright thanks to WEtv. The young couple put their relationship highs and lows out for the world to see, causing the pair to often become targets of critics.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shefinds

Drake’s Response To Rihanna Being Pregnant With Asap Rocky Was Just Revealed—We're So Sad For Him!

As the entire world is elated for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s pregnancy news, some fans on Twitter began thinking about Drake, the rapper who notably made his love for the singer public numerous times, and was swept up in a relationship that she continuously denied. Although the two have been seen kissing in public, collaborated on romantic songs and seemed to have an undeniable connection and chemistry over the years, their relationship fizzled out in 2016. Rihanna dated several people after their time together and now has fully moved on. While Drake has dated high-profile women in the years that followed, his recent actions following the pregnancy news suggest he may still harbor resentment for the way their relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Simone Biles’ Fiancé Didn’t Even Know Who She Was When They Met—Relive Their Love Story

She may be one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympics history, but when Simone Biles‘ fiancé, Jonathan Owens, first met her, he had no idea who she was. Biles and Owens have been dating since 2020. In July 2021, while she was in Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, Biles wished Owens a happy 26th birthday and promised to celebrate him when she was back in the United States. “here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy