If you see Brett Young with a Minnie Mouse bow and manicure, blame his 2-year-old daughter

There’s a reason Brett Young titled his most recent project, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days . Now, a father of two young girls, Brett swapped his late-night, sport-binging weekends for time playing with dolls, painting nails, and staring at the color pink.

“We’re at a Minnie Mouse phase in my house right now,” Brett told Audacy’s Mo & StyckMan of what it’s like being in a female-dominated home. “As if there wasn’t enough pink with me and three girls, everything Minnie Mouse is also pink. Pink and hearts and balloons and whatever.”

While tea parties and playgrounds have never quite been his thing, Brett is fully embracing the glam lifestyle as it means he gets to spend more time with his two-year-old daughter, Presely.

“She has a little Minnie Mouse kind of play house, so I’m just on the floor with her all the time,” Brett said of how Presley enjoys spending most of her time. “[I’m] letting her Minnie and Daisy slide down the slide or putting them to bed in their little plastic bed.”

No shame in Brett’s Dad game and he plans to keep it that way, even when Presley enters the “Can I paint your nails stage.”

“Im just kind of grateful because… we’re not in the ‘can I paint your nails’ stage quite yet. I know it’s very close, we just started painting her nails and I know I’m next.”

Definitely close as Brett shared he recently started getting new hairstyles inspired by Minnie Mouse (of course!)

“I’m like ‘Sure you can put Minnie’s bow in Daddy’s hair… that sounds wonderful,” Brett laughed.

Aside from putting his best effort forward as a Dad, Brett has also put his heart and soul into his new music, including his current single, “You Didn’t.”

“Everybody — you’re welcome for the saddest song I’ve ever put out,” Brett laughed.

“I think that’s what people connect with most — matters of the heart,” he continued. “Right now, I’m happily married with two beautiful little girls and if I hear a new sad song and I think it’s well-written and I can relate to it, I’ll still sit in my driveway and cry!”

Amen, Brett!

Brett’s project, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, which includes, “You Didn’t,” is available everywhere now.

