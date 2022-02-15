ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

Polls open across Wisconsin for spring primary voting

By Greg White
 4 days ago

WISCONSIN (WKBT) – Voters are heading to the polls for spring primary election in Wisconsin.

Polls are open through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Please note that some school districts overlap on different county lines.

La Crosse County

La Crosse School District election (Vote for 3):

  • Mary LaMothe
  • Juan F. Jimenez
  • Katie Berkedal
  • Dawn Comeau
  • Merideth Garcia
  • Jake Williams
  • Kimberly Krejchik
  • Kent Stein

District 7 County Supervisor election:

  • Sharon Hampson
  • Ellie McLoone
  • Gary W. Padesky

La Crosse County sample ballot information can be found here .

Monroe County

School District of New Lisbon school board election (Vote for 3):

  • Eileen Bunker
  • Bryanna Moravek-Miller
  • Thomas Lowe
  • Heather Flietner
  • Mark W. Toelle
  • Kevin Weinshrott I
  • Jamie L. Bennett

School District of Sparta school board election (Vote for 4):

  • Amy Lopez
  • Pat McKenna
  • Edward Lukasek
  • Tanya L. Morene
  • Anthony Scholze
  • Todd S. Wells
  • Marla Leverich
  • John Hendricks
  • Jason Perry

Trempealeau County

District 5 County Supervisor election:

  • Paul A. Loesel
  • Beth Killian
  • Andy Todd

District 12 County Supervisor election:

  • Robert Ottie Baecker
  • Tim Zeglin
  • Kerry Franks

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau school board election:

  • Patricia Malone
  • Tara Jergenson
  • Adam Leavitt

Information provided by Trempealeau County election clerk Paul Syverson.

Jackson County

School District of Black River Falls school board election (Vote for 2):

  • Ross B. Goldsmith
  • Ronald Wayne Cork
  • Brad Dobbs
  • Matthew T. Lind
  • Nick Helstad

Information provided by Jackson County Clerk Cindy Altman.

Vernon County

School District of Westby school board election (Vote for 1):

  • Eric Thunstedt
  • Geniece Easterday
  • Kelly Nickelotti

City of Viroqua Mayor Election:

  • Todd Overbo
  • Karen M. Mischel
  • Justin Running

City of Hillsboro Ward 3 Alderperson election:

  • Jay Larson
  • Garth Hitselberger
  • Leanne Beyer

District 6 County Board Supervisor election

  • Joseph B. Kleiber
  • Michael D. Whitfield
  • John Pedretti

District 7 County Board Supervisor election:

  • Joseph Clark Eckland
  • Lavon Felton
  • Nathaniel Slack

District 9 County Supervisor election:

  • Martha Olson
  • Kevin Larson
  • AnnaJo Doerr

Sample ballots for Vernon County can be found here .

Eau Claire County

District 9 County Supervisor election:

  • Allen Myren
  • Tom Mastin
  • Donald Mowry

District 18 County Supervisor election:

  • Matthew Lehner
  • Rob Amelse
  • James A. Dunning

Eau Claire School Board member election (Vote for 3):

  • Melissa K. Winter
  • Stephanie Farrar
  • Nicole J. Everson
  • Tim Nordin
  • Corey M. Cronrath
  • Josh Ingersoll
  • Marquell Johnson

The Eau Claire County’s unofficial summary results report can be found here .

Crawford County

District 12 County Board Supervisor election:

  • Brian C. Reynolds
  • Owen Ducharme
  • Alan M. Morovitz

North Crawford School District:

  • Charissa Anne Richter
  • Kimberly Blaha
  • Melany Jelinek
  • Jerry Coleman
  • Mary C. Kuhn

Anyone living in Wisconsin can find out what is on their ballot and their polling place on MyVote.WI.gov .

Person
Jerry Coleman
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW System reveals plans to remove mask requirements

MADISON (WKBT) — The University of Wisconsin intends to remove its mask requirements by spring break, UW System President Tommy Thompson announced Wednesday. Thompson said widespread vaccination on university campuses and the decrease in on-campus cases makes it a good time to lift mask mandates as soon as March 1, but no later than spring break, which begins March 11...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

One-third of Wisconsin businesses plan to raise wages 4 percent or more in 2022

WISCONSIN (WKBT) — Just over one-third of Wisconsin businesses are planning to raise wages by more than four percent in 2022. That’s according to a new survey from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. Just six months ago, only one-fourth of businesses said they would raise wages. “It is good news for workers right now because the likelihood is that you’re going...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

National education leader visits Holmen High School

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Connecting school principals from all 50 states with innovative ideas. That’s the goal of Gregg Wieczorek, president of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, who visited Holmen High School on Monday. Wieczorek is gathering ideas from each school visit and sharing them on a blog for the organization’s more than 17,000 members. He says it’s...
HOLMEN, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin DNR reacts to wolf hunt ruling

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reviewing a federal court ruling to determine what it means for a planned wolf hunt in the state. A U.S. District Court ruled earlier this week that wolves in the lower 48 states are on the Federal Endangered Species List, which the DNR says means Wisconsin is not authorized to implement a wolf harvest.
WISCONSIN STATE
