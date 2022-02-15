Polls open across Wisconsin for spring primary voting

WISCONSIN (WKBT) – Voters are heading to the polls for spring primary election in Wisconsin.

Polls are open through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Please note that some school districts overlap on different county lines.

La Crosse County

La Crosse School District election (Vote for 3):

Mary LaMothe

Juan F. Jimenez

Katie Berkedal

Dawn Comeau

Merideth Garcia

Jake Williams

Kimberly Krejchik

Kent Stein

District 7 County Supervisor election:

Sharon Hampson

Ellie McLoone

Gary W. Padesky

La Crosse County sample ballot information can be found here .

Monroe County

School District of New Lisbon school board election (Vote for 3):

Eileen Bunker

Bryanna Moravek-Miller

Thomas Lowe

Heather Flietner

Mark W. Toelle

Kevin Weinshrott I

Jamie L. Bennett

School District of Sparta school board election (Vote for 4):

Amy Lopez

Pat McKenna

Edward Lukasek

Tanya L. Morene

Anthony Scholze

Todd S. Wells

Marla Leverich

John Hendricks

Jason Perry

Trempealeau County

District 5 County Supervisor election:

Paul A. Loesel

Beth Killian

Andy Todd

District 12 County Supervisor election:

Robert Ottie Baecker

Tim Zeglin

Kerry Franks

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau school board election:

Patricia Malone

Tara Jergenson

Adam Leavitt

Information provided by Trempealeau County election clerk Paul Syverson.

Jackson County

School District of Black River Falls school board election (Vote for 2):

Ross B. Goldsmith

Ronald Wayne Cork

Brad Dobbs

Matthew T. Lind

Nick Helstad

Information provided by Jackson County Clerk Cindy Altman.

Vernon County

School District of Westby school board election (Vote for 1):

Eric Thunstedt

Geniece Easterday

Kelly Nickelotti

City of Viroqua Mayor Election:

Todd Overbo

Karen M. Mischel

Justin Running

City of Hillsboro Ward 3 Alderperson election:

Jay Larson

Garth Hitselberger

Leanne Beyer

District 6 County Board Supervisor election

Joseph B. Kleiber

Michael D. Whitfield

John Pedretti

District 7 County Board Supervisor election:

Joseph Clark Eckland

Lavon Felton

Nathaniel Slack

District 9 County Supervisor election:

Martha Olson

Kevin Larson

AnnaJo Doerr

Sample ballots for Vernon County can be found here .

Eau Claire County

District 9 County Supervisor election:

Allen Myren

Tom Mastin

Donald Mowry

District 18 County Supervisor election:

Matthew Lehner

Rob Amelse

James A. Dunning

Eau Claire School Board member election (Vote for 3):

Melissa K. Winter

Stephanie Farrar

Nicole J. Everson

Tim Nordin

Corey M. Cronrath

Josh Ingersoll

Marquell Johnson

The Eau Claire County’s unofficial summary results report can be found here .

Crawford County

District 12 County Board Supervisor election:

Brian C. Reynolds

Owen Ducharme

Alan M. Morovitz

North Crawford School District:

Charissa Anne Richter

Kimberly Blaha

Melany Jelinek

Jerry Coleman

Mary C. Kuhn

Anyone living in Wisconsin can find out what is on their ballot and their polling place on MyVote.WI.gov .

