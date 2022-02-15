Polls open across Wisconsin for spring primary voting
WISCONSIN (WKBT) – Voters are heading to the polls for spring primary election in Wisconsin.
Polls are open through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Please note that some school districts overlap on different county lines.
La Crosse County
La Crosse School District election (Vote for 3):
- Mary LaMothe
- Juan F. Jimenez
- Katie Berkedal
- Dawn Comeau
- Merideth Garcia
- Jake Williams
- Kimberly Krejchik
- Kent Stein
District 7 County Supervisor election:
- Sharon Hampson
- Ellie McLoone
- Gary W. Padesky
La Crosse County sample ballot information can be found here .
Monroe County
School District of New Lisbon school board election (Vote for 3):
- Eileen Bunker
- Bryanna Moravek-Miller
- Thomas Lowe
- Heather Flietner
- Mark W. Toelle
- Kevin Weinshrott I
- Jamie L. Bennett
School District of Sparta school board election (Vote for 4):
- Amy Lopez
- Pat McKenna
- Edward Lukasek
- Tanya L. Morene
- Anthony Scholze
- Todd S. Wells
- Marla Leverich
- John Hendricks
- Jason Perry
Trempealeau County
District 5 County Supervisor election:
- Paul A. Loesel
- Beth Killian
- Andy Todd
District 12 County Supervisor election:
- Robert Ottie Baecker
- Tim Zeglin
- Kerry Franks
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau school board election:
- Patricia Malone
- Tara Jergenson
- Adam Leavitt
Information provided by Trempealeau County election clerk Paul Syverson.
Jackson County
School District of Black River Falls school board election (Vote for 2):
- Ross B. Goldsmith
- Ronald Wayne Cork
- Brad Dobbs
- Matthew T. Lind
- Nick Helstad
Information provided by Jackson County Clerk Cindy Altman.
Vernon County
School District of Westby school board election (Vote for 1):
- Eric Thunstedt
- Geniece Easterday
- Kelly Nickelotti
City of Viroqua Mayor Election:
- Todd Overbo
- Karen M. Mischel
- Justin Running
City of Hillsboro Ward 3 Alderperson election:
- Jay Larson
- Garth Hitselberger
- Leanne Beyer
District 6 County Board Supervisor election
- Joseph B. Kleiber
- Michael D. Whitfield
- John Pedretti
District 7 County Board Supervisor election:
- Joseph Clark Eckland
- Lavon Felton
- Nathaniel Slack
District 9 County Supervisor election:
- Martha Olson
- Kevin Larson
- AnnaJo Doerr
Sample ballots for Vernon County can be found here .
Eau Claire County
District 9 County Supervisor election:
- Allen Myren
- Tom Mastin
- Donald Mowry
District 18 County Supervisor election:
- Matthew Lehner
- Rob Amelse
- James A. Dunning
Eau Claire School Board member election (Vote for 3):
- Melissa K. Winter
- Stephanie Farrar
- Nicole J. Everson
- Tim Nordin
- Corey M. Cronrath
- Josh Ingersoll
- Marquell Johnson
The Eau Claire County’s unofficial summary results report can be found here .
Crawford County
District 12 County Board Supervisor election:
- Brian C. Reynolds
- Owen Ducharme
- Alan M. Morovitz
North Crawford School District:
- Charissa Anne Richter
- Kimberly Blaha
- Melany Jelinek
- Jerry Coleman
- Mary C. Kuhn
Anyone living in Wisconsin can find out what is on their ballot and their polling place on MyVote.WI.gov .
