Premier League

Aguero names five toughest defenders he's ever faced and wades into Gerrard vs Lampard vs Scholes debate

By Kealan Hughes
 2 days ago
SERGIO AGUERO revealed John Terry is one of the toughest defenders he ever played against in a Twitter Q&A.

The Argentine, 33, retired earlier this season due to a heart condition and engaged with his almost 15million followers on Tuesday afternoon.

Sergio Aguero played against John Terry for Atletico Madrid and Manchester City Credit: Getty - Contributor
Aguero also had a number of difficult tussles with Virgil van Dijk Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Carles Puyol also gave Aguero a hard time early on in his career Credit: AFP

And he covered a range of topics including his heart problem, his favourite film being Gladiator and his opinion of different footballers past and present.

Aguero listed the hardest opponents he has faced - but picked out Terry as the best centre-back he played against in the Premier League.

As well as the former Chelsea captain, Aguero named Virgil van Dijk, Rio Ferdinand, Sergio Ramos and Carles Puyol in his top five defenders.

But the former Manchester City star was still able to score against each of those opponents in a prolific career.

Aguero also shared his love for former team-mate Raheem Sterling and described City superstar Phil Foden as his favourite current player.

And when comparing three former Premier League stars Aguero also showed a hint of City bias.

One follower asked the retired striker to chose between Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

Having played with Lampard for a year at The Etihad it is perhaps unsurprising he picked him, though the fact he was the best goalscorer of the three could also appeal to a sharpshooter like Aguero.

Earlier this week Aguero also revealed he is having difficulty breathing because of his heart issue.

He said during a stream on Twitch: "If I try to play football now, I run out of breath.

"Sometimes I wonder if I will ever be able to sprint again. I just feel like my heart doesn't work properly."

