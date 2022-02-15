Fitness club slates water aerobics

The Fitness Club of Sun City West offers H2O Fitzi with Mitzi water aerobics classes 9:15-10:15 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 8-8:45 a.m. Saturday.

All classes are in the indoor walking pool at the Palm Ridge center, January through April.

Water aerobics provides many benefits: participants burn twice as many calories in the water as they would on land and have seven times the intensity in the water due to resistance. Because individuals are in the water, there is less stress on the joints, preserving hips, knees, back and so on.

Try one class for free. Participants provide their own weights and/or noodle.

Other classes offered by the Fitness Club are: Water Aerobics and Fitness, Jazzercise Lo – Dance Mixx, Sculpt 45 and more.

Contact President Marilynn Shaw at 541-980-4444 and shaw.marilynn@gmail.com or visit fitness.scwclubs.com.