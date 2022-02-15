Streets restricted in four Apache Junction subdivisions for slurry seal

Street pavement work started Monday in four Apache Junction subdivisions and continues through the beginning of March.

They are:

Ironwood Estates I.

Renaissance Point.

Arizona Grande.

Cimmarron.

The streets will get a slurry seal in work scheduled 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday Feb. 14-March 4.

The work includes single lane restrictions, restrictions on street parking and temporary disruptions to adjacent driveways. No disruption to trash pickup or school bus stops are anticipated.

Any questions related to this project should be directed to the public works department at 480-982-1055.