ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Time Travel Tuesday 2/15

WJHG-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of who paved the way to what Panama City Beach is...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Canada's capital starts cleanup after weeks-long protest

OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Sunday smashed the windows of vehicles abandoned in the downtown core of the capital to tow them away, and city workers cleaned up trash after two days of tense standoffs and 170 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Panama City Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Fox News

Florida helicopter crashes into ocean near crowded beach

A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday afternoon near the 10th Street Beach, and two individuals inside the helicopter were taken to a local hospital, police say.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel
NBC News

U.S. figure skaters lose appeal to get Olympic silver medals

A petition filed against the International Olympic Committee by nine figure skaters from the United States seeking to have their silver medals awarded in a public ceremony has been dismissed. The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced their decision on Saturday following a virtual hearing in Beijing. The global sports...
SPORTS
The Hill

Judge in Trump conspiracy case links Jan. 6 to history of racist violence

On Friday, Federal District Judge Amita Mehta ruled that a civil suit alleging a conspiracy to foment the Jan. 6 insurrection could proceed. In an extremely thorough and detailed 112-page ruling, Mehta concluded that the plaintiffs had made a “plausible” case that former President Trump himself was at the center of a conspiracy to stop the peaceful transfer of power.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy