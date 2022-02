Alright everyone. The Super Bowl is over. Matthew Stafford got himself a ring. Congrats to the the former Detroit Lions quarterback. For Lions fans, it’s time to come back down to Earth and get ready for what should be an exciting offseason. Free agency is less than a month away at this point, and it’s time to start putting your eyes on some players that could be wearing Honolulu Blue in 2022. I’ve got 10 players in mind that the Lions should be in on this March. I’ll be breaking them down by offense and defense. Today we’re talking offense. Let’s jump right into it.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO