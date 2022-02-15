Least educated counties in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa ( Stacker ) — The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.
These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.
To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.
50. Floyd County
- 19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($25,852 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.4% ($31,776)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($35,236)
- Bachelor’s degree: 15.5% ($45,605)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($60,307)
49. Buena Vista County
- 19.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 21.5% ($30,562 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($31,736)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.4% ($32,849)
- Bachelor’s degree: 13.5% ($44,054)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($57,538)
48. Henry County
- 19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($22,208 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36% ($31,774)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.9% ($33,323)
- Bachelor’s degree: 14.5% ($45,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($67,717)
47. Jones County
- 19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($17,318 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.6% ($31,639)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($38,219)
- Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($50,893)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($52,778)
46. Harrison County
- 19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($24,229 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.2% ($37,530)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($40,752)
- Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($52,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($70,000)
45. Davis County
- 19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 16.9% ($50,504 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.5% ($32,261)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($36,519)
- Bachelor’s degree: 14.9% ($51,016)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($73,083)
44. Jackson County
- 19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($31,296 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 42% ($31,698)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($40,341)
- Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($50,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($62,713)
43. Mitchell County
- 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($29,630 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.4% ($38,795)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($32,744)
- Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($50,242)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($54,413)
42. Fremont County
- 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($27,039 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.6% ($37,111)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.7% ($34,706)
- Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($53,864)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($51,346)
41. Jasper County
- 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($30,153 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 41.4% ($34,713)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($35,743)
- Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($51,234)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($64,784)
40. Iowa County
- 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($35,197 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.1% ($35,392)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.8% ($41,408)
- Bachelor’s degree: 14.4% ($53,378)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($67,984)
39. O’Brien County
- 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($27,228 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.9% ($30,713)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($37,089)
- Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($50,379)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($75,750)
38. Emmet County
- 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($25,507 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.8% ($33,603)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.1% ($35,369)
- Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($42,639)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($66,932)
37. Wapello County
- 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($30,349 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.9% ($32,258)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($34,040)
- Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($42,165)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($66,420)
36. Marshall County
- 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($31,699 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.2% ($37,077)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($38,859)
- Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($48,983)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($74,392)
35. Calhoun County
- 18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($26,406 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38% ($24,205)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.2% ($33,992)
- Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($42,563)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($55,875)
34. Greene County
- 18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($13,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.7% ($27,575)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.1% ($40,996)
- Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($47,695)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($52,981)
33. Ida County
- 18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($30,865 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.8% ($33,214)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.8% ($36,953)
- Bachelor’s degree: 14.5% ($48,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($73,750)
32. Adair County
- 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($24,784 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.5% ($36,076)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.2% ($39,142)
- Bachelor’s degree: 14.3% ($47,153)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($51,050)
31. Montgomery County
- 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($22,727 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.2% ($31,958)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($31,358)
- Bachelor’s degree: 14% ($44,496)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($48,750)
30. Keokuk County
- 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($25,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.4% ($31,510)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($40,503)
- Bachelor’s degree: 12.6% ($38,889)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($58,229)
29. Fayette County
- 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($29,792 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.6% ($29,879)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($31,683)
- Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($37,471)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($57,321)
28. Franklin County
- 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($31,875 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.9% ($32,425)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.2% ($35,374)
- Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($46,488)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($51,719)
27. Union County
- 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($30,030 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.5% ($30,568)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($32,610)
- Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($49,559)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($51,563)
26. Clinton County
- 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($30,619 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.8% ($33,078)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($36,016)
- Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($43,125)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($63,409)
25. Osceola County
- 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($32,212 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.6% ($32,398)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 34% ($34,554)
- Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($46,125)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($52,208)
24. Allamakee County
- 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($29,458 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.4% ($31,960)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($35,189)
- Bachelor’s degree: 13% ($42,672)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($57,868)
23. Clayton County
- 17.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($20,682 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 43.2% ($29,964)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($36,720)
- Bachelor’s degree: 13.7% ($38,563)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($59,375)
22. Kossuth County
- 17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($27,950 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.4% ($32,649)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 39% ($38,417)
- Bachelor’s degree: 13.7% ($44,408)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($52,381)
21. Worth County
- 17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($27,727 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.4% ($35,133)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.4% ($37,539)
- Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($52,014)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($74,000)
20. Monroe County
- 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($33,902 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.1% ($38,033)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($41,442)
- Bachelor’s degree: 14.7% ($47,413)
- Graduate or professional degree: 2.6%
19. Butler County
- 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($24,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38% ($34,787)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.3% ($36,264)
- Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($49,761)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($54,375)
18. Chickasaw County
- 17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($29,792 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 43.6% ($38,720)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($39,446)
- Bachelor’s degree: 12.8% ($42,052)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($57,688)
17. Wright County
- 17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($39,545 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.9% ($32,175)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.3% ($35,807)
- Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($49,444)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($52,763)
16. Audubon County
- 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($25,263 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.1% ($31,896)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.3% ($31,151)
- Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($37,143)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($44,063)
15. Lucas County
- 17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($26,932 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 41.3% ($34,295)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($37,786)
- Bachelor’s degree: 13.5% ($49,063)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($86,875)
14. Delaware County
- 16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($36,250 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 42.8% ($36,097)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($38,550)
- Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($45,662)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($57,619)
13. Lee County
- 16.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($20,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.8% ($30,568)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.7% ($35,621)
- Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($45,668)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($66,667)
12. Appanoose County
- 16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($27,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.5% ($26,927)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.3% ($32,873)
- Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($43,097)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($41,912)
11. Clarke County
- 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($23,681 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.9% ($30,183)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 33% ($40,489)
- Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($46,042)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($80,044)
10. Tama County
- 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($28,643 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40% ($33,782)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.5% ($32,762)
- Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($46,386)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($58,068)
9. Howard County
- 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($37,292 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40% ($34,128)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.1% ($34,442)
- Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($48,239)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($54,479)
8. Adams County
- 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($20,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.1% ($32,604)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.1% ($38,947)
- Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($32,292)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($60,938)
7. Monona County
- 15.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($25,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.3% ($29,324)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.7% ($35,171)
- Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($47,269)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($60,417)
6. Pocahontas County
- 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($26,250 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.4% ($32,091)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.8% ($34,543)
- Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($42,071)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($64,750)
5. Louisa County
- 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 15.9% ($32,113 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.7% ($35,833)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.6% ($38,361)
- Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($51,154)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($59,632)
4. Taylor County
- 14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($31,531 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.5% ($31,591)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.3% ($34,313)
- Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($48,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($52,625)
3. Van Buren County
- 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($31,793 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.9% ($31,535)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.8% ($29,704)
- Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($38,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($29,514)
2. Crawford County
- 14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 19.9% ($36,087 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.4% ($32,917)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($38,014)
- Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($38,718)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($63,125)
1. Wayne County
- 12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($35,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 44.4% ($30,960)
- Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($30,721)
- Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($48,241)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($67,188)
