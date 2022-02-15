DES MOINES, Iowa ( Stacker ) — The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

50. Floyd County

19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10% ($25,852 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.4% ($31,776)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($35,236)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.5% ($45,605)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($60,307)

49. Buena Vista County

19.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.5% ($30,562 median earnings)

High school graduate: 30.3% ($31,736)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.4% ($32,849)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.5% ($44,054)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($57,538)

48. Henry County

19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($22,208 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36% ($31,774)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.9% ($33,323)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.5% ($45,000)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($67,717)

47. Jones County

19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($17,318 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.6% ($31,639)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($38,219)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($50,893)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($52,778)

46. Harrison County

19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($24,229 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.2% ($37,530)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($40,752)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($52,500)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($70,000)

45. Davis County

19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.9% ($50,504 median earnings)

High school graduate: 32.5% ($32,261)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($36,519)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.9% ($51,016)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($73,083)

44. Jackson County

19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($31,296 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42% ($31,698)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($40,341)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($50,000)

Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($62,713)

43. Mitchell County

19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($29,630 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.4% ($38,795)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($32,744)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($50,242)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($54,413)

42. Fremont County

18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($27,039 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.6% ($37,111)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.7% ($34,706)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($53,864)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($51,346)

41. Jasper County

18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($30,153 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.4% ($34,713)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($35,743)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($51,234)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($64,784)

40. Iowa County

18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($35,197 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.1% ($35,392)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.8% ($41,408)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.4% ($53,378)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($67,984)

39. O’Brien County

18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($27,228 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.9% ($30,713)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($37,089)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($50,379)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($75,750)

38. Emmet County

18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($25,507 median earnings)

High school graduate: 32.8% ($33,603)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.1% ($35,369)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($42,639)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($66,932)

37. Wapello County

18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($30,349 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.9% ($32,258)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($34,040)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($42,165)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($66,420)

36. Marshall County

18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($31,699 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.2% ($37,077)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($38,859)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($48,983)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($74,392)

35. Calhoun County

18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($26,406 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38% ($24,205)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.2% ($33,992)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($42,563)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($55,875)

34. Greene County

18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($13,750 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.7% ($27,575)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.1% ($40,996)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($47,695)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($52,981)

33. Ida County

18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($30,865 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.8% ($33,214)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.8% ($36,953)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.5% ($48,750)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($73,750)

32. Adair County

18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($24,784 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.5% ($36,076)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.2% ($39,142)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.3% ($47,153)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($51,050)

31. Montgomery County

18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($22,727 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.2% ($31,958)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($31,358)

Bachelor’s degree: 14% ($44,496)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($48,750)

30. Keokuk County

18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($25,000 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.4% ($31,510)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($40,503)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.6% ($38,889)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($58,229)

29. Fayette County

18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($29,792 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.6% ($29,879)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($31,683)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($37,471)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($57,321)

28. Franklin County

18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($31,875 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.9% ($32,425)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.2% ($35,374)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($46,488)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($51,719)

27. Union County

18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($30,030 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.5% ($30,568)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($32,610)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($49,559)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($51,563)

26. Clinton County

17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($30,619 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.8% ($33,078)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($36,016)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($43,125)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($63,409)

25. Osceola County

17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($32,212 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.6% ($32,398)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34% ($34,554)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($46,125)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($52,208)

24. Allamakee County

17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($29,458 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.4% ($31,960)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($35,189)

Bachelor’s degree: 13% ($42,672)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($57,868)

23. Clayton County

17.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($20,682 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.2% ($29,964)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($36,720)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.7% ($38,563)

Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($59,375)

22. Kossuth County

17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6% ($27,950 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.4% ($32,649)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39% ($38,417)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.7% ($44,408)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($52,381)

21. Worth County

17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($27,727 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.4% ($35,133)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.4% ($37,539)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($52,014)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($74,000)

20. Monroe County

17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($33,902 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.1% ($38,033)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($41,442)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.7% ($47,413)

Graduate or professional degree: 2.6%

19. Butler County

17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($24,000 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38% ($34,787)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.3% ($36,264)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($49,761)

Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($54,375)

18. Chickasaw County

17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($29,792 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.6% ($38,720)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($39,446)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.8% ($42,052)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($57,688)

17. Wright County

17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($39,545 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.9% ($32,175)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.3% ($35,807)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($49,444)

Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($52,763)

16. Audubon County

17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($25,263 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.1% ($31,896)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.3% ($31,151)

Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($37,143)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($44,063)

15. Lucas County

17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($26,932 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.3% ($34,295)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($37,786)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.5% ($49,063)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($86,875)

14. Delaware County

16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($36,250 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.8% ($36,097)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($38,550)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($45,662)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($57,619)

13. Lee County

16.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($20,000 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.8% ($30,568)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.7% ($35,621)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($45,668)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($66,667)

12. Appanoose County

16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($27,750 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.5% ($26,927)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.3% ($32,873)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($43,097)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($41,912)

11. Clarke County

16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($23,681 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.9% ($30,183)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33% ($40,489)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($46,042)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($80,044)

10. Tama County

15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($28,643 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40% ($33,782)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.5% ($32,762)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($46,386)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($58,068)

9. Howard County

15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($37,292 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40% ($34,128)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.1% ($34,442)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($48,239)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($54,479)

8. Adams County

15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($20,000 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.1% ($32,604)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.1% ($38,947)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($32,292)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($60,938)

7. Monona County

15.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($25,000 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.3% ($29,324)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.7% ($35,171)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($47,269)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($60,417)

6. Pocahontas County

15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($26,250 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.4% ($32,091)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.8% ($34,543)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($42,071)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($64,750)

5. Louisa County

14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.9% ($32,113 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.7% ($35,833)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.6% ($38,361)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($51,154)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($59,632)

4. Taylor County

14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($31,531 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.5% ($31,591)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.3% ($34,313)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($48,250)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($52,625)

3. Van Buren County

14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($31,793 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.9% ($31,535)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.8% ($29,704)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($38,750)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($29,514)

2. Crawford County

14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.9% ($36,087 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.4% ($32,917)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($38,014)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($38,718)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($63,125)

1. Wayne County

12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($35,750 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44.4% ($30,960)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($30,721)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($48,241)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($67,188)

