In what turned out to be his final trade as the General Manager of the Vancouver Canucks, Jim Benning sent former top prospect Olli Juolevi to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Noah Juulsen and Juho Lammikko. Though we have yet to see a full season of Lammikko and Juulsen, and Juolevi’s growth is impossible to predict, there is no doubt the Canucks are already witnessing an impressive return from the deal.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO