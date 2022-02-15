Lincoln County restaurant damaged by fire

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Crews fought a fire at a Lincoln County seafood and steak restaurant for nearly six hours on Tuesday. February 15.

The Daily Leader reported the fire happened at Backwoods Bayou on Highway 550 West around 1:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but owner David Fortenberry said he lost sentimental items in the fire. He was able to discover that the fire started in the back of the building from security video.

Fortenberry and his wife LaLinda said they plan to rebuild the restaurant or build something new.

