ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

What we know about ​​KF94 masks & more supply chain updates

By Patsy Newitt -
beckersasc.com
 5 days ago

Here are six supply chain updates from the last week:. 1. KF94 masks are high-quality masks made in South Korea that are often described as being more comfortable than typical respirators. Here are...

www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

Here’s what to know about the new mask guidance in Mass.

Massachusetts on Tuesday loosened its mask guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, now suggesting only certain groups at higher risk for the virus wear masks indoors. The new mask recommendation marks a change from the state’s previous guidance that was issued as cases — fueled by the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

KF94 masks: 5 things to know

KF94 masks are high-quality masks made in South Korea that are often described as being more comfortable than typical respirators, The New York Times reported Feb. 10. 1. KF94 stands for "Korean filter" and offers 94 percent filtration. 2. The masks were developed for public use and are available in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Teen Vogue

KN95, KF94, and N95 Masks: What to Know and Where to Buy Them

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Through the Omicron surge and the at-home covid test shortage, it became clear we all needed to search for the best N95 masks (or KN95) we could find — especially since the CDC has stated that cloth masks alone do not provide adequate protection.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Oakland, CA
State
Hawaii State
Medical News Today

What do we know about microplastics in food?

Most of the plastics produced globally are used for food and beverage packaging. During its use, however, plastic becomes worn and breaks into small fragments called microplastics. In this Honest Nutrition Feature, we explain the potential dangers of microplastics, how food becomes contaminated with them, and ways to reduce exposure.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy