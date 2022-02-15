Michigan Man Attacks Police Officers

A man in Michigan has been accused of attacking two police officers outside of their department.

Isaac Williams Pettiford was reportedly sitting outside of the Southfield Police Department when the two officers left the building.

He walked up to them and asked for directions, but then attempted to grab the gun of one of the officers.

Pettiford was charged with assaulting an officer because of this incident, but reportedly neither officer was seriously injured during the situation.

Pettiford has apparently performed a similar act before, when he tried to attack staff at a federal court building in 2014.