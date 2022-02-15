ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Michigan Man Attacks Police Officers

By Evan Green
 4 days ago
A man in Michigan has been accused of attacking two police officers outside of their department.

Isaac Williams Pettiford was reportedly sitting outside of the Southfield Police Department when the two officers left the building.

He walked up to them and asked for directions, but then attempted to grab the gun of one of the officers.

Pettiford was charged with assaulting an officer because of this incident, but reportedly neither officer was seriously injured during the situation.

Pettiford has apparently performed a similar act before, when he tried to attack staff at a federal court building in 2014.

Comments / 33

Eric Brakke
4d ago

They need to give him a beat down and then kneel on his neck for about 9 minutes. And be shielded from prosecution.

Reply(8)
10
Joe Nelson
4d ago

sounds like the guy has been attempting suicide by cop but even that has been failing him. he even has a triangle tattoo on his forehead right where he wants to be shot

Reply
5
Psycho Dawg
4d ago

I'm surprised he made it this far!! Cop's could have executed him on the way to the cop-shop, then we wouldn't have the bill's of Prosecution and Prison time!! He needs to be Euthanized like some dog!! Cop's are people too, I wouldn't want their job!!

Reply
4
 

