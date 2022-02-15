January 2022 Home/Condo Sales

During the past two years this two-story condominium has undergone a transformation with updated flooring, kitchen and bathrooms. Listed for $449,000 by Irongate Inc. Realtors, the brick condominium at 813 Timberlake Court has about 2,880 square feet of living space. Located within the Timberlake community, which has a pond and walking paths to Lincoln Park Fraze, the property is one of a two-unit building and has a two-car, attached garage, wooden deck and a side patio with pergola.

KETTERING, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO