ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

January 2022 Home/Condo Sales

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks as always to realtor Kevin Wood for compiling this...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dayton Daily News

Transformed condo home

During the past two years this two-story condominium has undergone a transformation with updated flooring, kitchen and bathrooms. Listed for $449,000 by Irongate Inc. Realtors, the brick condominium at 813 Timberlake Court has about 2,880 square feet of living space. Located within the Timberlake community, which has a pond and walking paths to Lincoln Park Fraze, the property is one of a two-unit building and has a two-car, attached garage, wooden deck and a side patio with pergola.
KETTERING, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy