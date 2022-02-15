ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

‘Woke up a fiancee’: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens are engaged

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner, Gregg Palermo
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6Klp_0eFCU2Tb00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are engaged.

More News from WRBL

On Tuesday morning, the Olympics gymnastics legend announced their engagement on social media.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” the gold medalist said of her engagement to NFL player Owens.

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3 ,” she tweeted .

Biles shared photos and video in a post on Instagram : “The easiest yes,” Biles wrote in the caption. She showed her engagement ring in the video.

Athletes turned artists: Former Olympians keep tradition alive through online exhibit

According to Texas Monthly , the pair met on social media at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020.

Owens, a Houston Texans football player, told the Texas Monthly that he didn’t know who Biles was when they met, and “that’s one of the things she liked.”

The couple went public with their relationship in 2020, and Owens was Biles’ biggest cheerleader when the Olympic gymnastics trials were held in St. Louis last year.

On Instagram, Owens said “she really had no clue what was coming.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
WRBL News 3

Kadale Jenkins becomes Jordan’s new head football coach

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Last season for the Jordan Red Jackets ended without a win. After just playing four games, Jordan had to forfeit the remainder of the season. That decision was made after the team suffered numerous positive COVID-19 cases, and then combined with low participation it just became too difficult to field a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Olympics Gymnastics#Texas Monthly#Houston Texans#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Dog days of winter: Skating pooch shows off in Central Park

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Move over, Air Bud. An ice skating dog made his way around Wollman Rink in Central Park on Tuesday, and it was all for a great cause. More News from WRBL Benny, the 8 year-old Labrador, lives in Las Vegas with his owner, Cheryl DelSangro, who rescued him from a shelter as […]
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WRBL News 3

Columbus holds its first Juneteenth Week celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Feb.16, 2022, Columbus, Georgia, announced its Inaugural Juneteenth celebration.  This year’s celebration will be different –– it will include the city’s first annual Juneteenth Week. The Juneteenth Week festival will take place between June 15-20, 2022. The festival offers several activities for participants of all ages. Activities include storytelling, music, food, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn’s Harsin promotes Kiesau to offensive coordinator

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has promoted wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator. Harsin announced the promotion Friday and Kiesay is replacing Austin Davis. Davis left for personal reasons after replacing Mike Bobo, who Harsin fired after the regular season. Harsin also promoted defensive analyst Roc Bellatoni to edge linebackers […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy