Girls prep: Worcester Academy freshman Hazel Hughes riding a steady ascent

BRISTOL – Bristol Eastern girls basketball fell to Watertown 70-61 on Tuesday. Watertown is 12-7, while Eastern finishes their regular season at 8-11. Eastern will play on the road at Newington at 6 p.m. in the opening round of the Central Connecticut Conference Tournament on Thursday. Newington defeated Eastern in their only meeting of the year on Feb. 5, winning by the score of 55-41. Against Watertown, Eastern trailed 11-9 with 90 seconds to go in the first quarter when Ciara Collins picked up her third foul of the game, and then sat for the rest of the half. Watertown led 13-12 at the end of the quarter, and then outscored Eastern 23-14 in the second quarter, with getting six points each from Janessa Gonzalez and Taigan Parent in the period. Watertown dominated the offensive boards and the paint area in the half.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO