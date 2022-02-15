ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles gas prices hit record high for 11th time in 12 days

By City News Service
In Los Angeles County, a new record for gas prices has now been set for the 11th time in 12 days.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular is now $4.77 per gallon, up more than 10 cents over the past 16 days.

Related: Democrats up for reelection propose suspending federal gas tax through end of 2022

Gas prices have increased 40% compared to December 2020. The average is about $3.56 per gallon in the tri-state area.

In Orange County, the average price rose to $4.75.

According to AAA, the nationwide average is at $3.50.

Jesus loves you
4d ago

They are just raising the gas ⛽️ prices on us so that we can all purchase their electric ⚡️ vehicles 🚗 they are bringing out the ones where all the batteries are made in China 🇨🇳 🐉 So that China can really have total control over us and come and just invade us and take us over for good 💯👎

