ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M heads to Southeast Texas for latest offer in 2024 Silsbee ATH Drelon Miller

By Brian Perroni
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith it being a recruiting dead period for month of February, schools across the country are spending a lot of time watching film and evaluating a bunch of players that the assistants were able to see in person on the road or that made it to town for unofficial visits. Texas...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Cowboys offer fast-rising 2023 linebacker S'Maje Burrell

Oklahoma State has joined the race for one of the top fast-rising linebacker prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, extending an offer to Fort Worth (Tex.) North Crowley product S'Maje Burrell on Saturday. The high three-star prospect holds over 20 known offer with many of those entering the mix since the beginning of January.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Chris Beard, Texas players react to Texas Tech loss

Texas suffered its second loss of the season to head coach Chris Beard’s former program, as Texas Tech and plenty of its fans came into the Frank Erwin Center and saw the Red Raiders come out with a 61-55 victory. It was a brutal day for the Longhorns’ top-two scorers in Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr, as Carr went scoreless and Allen battled foul trouble and finished with six points and didn’t score for the first 34 minutes of the game.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

The best newcomer at each position in the 2022 class for A&M

Texas A&M is considered to be a top five program in most of the way too early top 25 polls that came out between the national title game in early January and the late signing period on the first Wednesday in February. It seems to be based on the fact that the Aggies not only signed the number on class in the country for 2022 but the best of all-time. It's usually too much to ask of newcomers like these to play significant roles as freshmen but A&M is losing a number of talented players from their 2021 team that could be selected in the first two days of the 2022 National Football League. Thus, there's going to be all kinds of opportunities for them to make an impression in either spring ball (as early enrollees) or fall camp (or both for that matter). In addition, Jimbo Fisher and his staff have been able to get people ready to go quickly during his tenure when there's been holes that needed to be plugged in right away and talented newcomers have been available to fill those gaps. There's been examples of this from day one in Fisher's tenure with junior college transfer Jace Sternberger at tight end in 2018, the quintet of Demani Richardson, Isaiah Spiller, DeMarvin Leal, Kenyon Green, and Jalen Wydermyer in 2019, cornerback Jaylon Jones in 2020, and offensive linemen Bryce Foster and Reuben Fatheree as well as corner Tyreek Chappell in 2021.
NFL
247Sports

Dirt Bags have Diamond Dawgs' respect

Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis is a skipper who likes to test his team early. Last season, the Diamond Dawgs opened a national championship season in Arlington, Texas against TCU, Texas and Texas Tech. This year, the season opening series brought #24 ranked Long Beach State to Starkville. No...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Silsbee, TX
Sports
City
Silsbee, TX
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
247Sports

OSU Softball: Late rally pushes No. 5 Washington past Cowgirls

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A three-run seventh inning thrust No. 5 Washington to a 7-6 win over the No. 7 Oklahoma State softball team at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational on Saturday. The Cowgirls fell to 5-4 with the loss. The score was tied at four going into the...
SPORTS
247Sports

Alabama Basketball Is Frustrating

One could sense Alabama Coach Nate Oats’s frustration following the Crimson Tide basketball team’s 90-81 loss to Kentucky in Lexington Saturday. With the loss, Bama dropped to 17-10 on the season, 7-7 in Southeastern Conference with four regular season games remaining, beginning with a game at Vanderbilt Tuesday night.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Dickey
Person
Dameyune Craig
247Sports

LSU gymnastics set for three-way matchup on Sunday

Following a quick turnaround after Friday’s win over No. 8 Alabama, the fifth-ranked LSU gymnastics team will take on No. 11 Missouri and No. 16 Arkansas at noon CT Sunday inside the Hearns Center. The tri meet was added to the schedule after both meets were impacted in January...
SPORTS
247Sports

College football rankings: ESPN unveils SP+ top 25 poll for 2022

College football's preseason SP+ top 25 rankings for 2022 are out at ESPN and features several surprises, highlighted by the inclusion of a handful of teams who have not appeared in most other way-too-early polls this offseason. Rankings are surfacing in rapid succession ahead of spring practice, but this one's different and is sure to be a conversation starter given the placement of a couple head-turning potential contenders.
NFL
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: No. 16 Vols going for sweep of Georgia Southern

The Tennessee baseball team is going for an opening weekend sweep today, and GoVols247 is at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to provide updates of the action. Coach Tony Vitello and his Vols host Georgia Southern at 1 p.m. Eastern in a game that will be available to stream on SEC Network+.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Southeast Texas#Texas Tech#Ath#American Football#Aggies#Baylor
247Sports

Projecting the rest of Auburn basketball's schedule (Feb. 20)

An Auburn loss and a Kentucky win on Saturday should set up a photo finish for the SEC regular-season championship. With two weeks left in the regular season, No. 2 Auburn (12-2 SEC) is just one game up on No. 4 Kentucky (11-3 SEC). The Tigers' head-to-head win in early February is proving to be just as important as most thought it would be. That victory will matter for the 1-seed in the SEC tournament, should the teams tie their SEC records after the regular season. But if Auburn wants a solo conference title, it will need to keep Kentucky at bay down the stretch.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

LSU, Florida set to be one of the must-see games this season

No. 11 LSU (22-4, 1903 SEC) will host No. 17 Florida (20-6, 10-3 SEC) Sunday at 3 p.m. CT in a critical late-season SEC matchup inside a packed PMAC on the SEC Network. “It’s a game where if you just put (both team’s) stats side by side, it’s just two very similar teams,” LSU Coach Kim Mulkey said of Sunday’s matchup.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after KU's road win over WVU

Kansas basketball improved to 22-4 (11-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 71-58 win over West Virginia on the road. It was a game of runs and both teams had stretches where they put together double-digit scoring runs. Even so, KU controlled the contest and lead for 35:58 of game time. As a team, KU had some turnover issues at times and the Jayhawks finished with 15 turnovers with most coming in the first half. Additionally, KU out-rebounded West Virginia 49-32 for a season-high rebounding mark.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Memphis vs. SMU: Previewing Sunday's road rematch in Dallas

The Memphis Tigers' current three game road stretch comes to an end on Sunday afternoon in Moody Coliseum as they face off in a rematch against the SMU Mustangs. The Mustangs come in with sole possession of 2nd place in the American Athletic Conference, one game back from first place Houston and a half game in front of the Tigers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
247Sports

LSU basketball: Will Wade, players frustrated after loss at South Carolina

LSU (19-8) struggled at the free-throw line and missed out on an opportunity to be in sole possession of fifth-place in the SEC. “Certainly very disappointing,” LSU coach Will Wade said after the game. “I thought we played decent, we just turned the ball over too much and our transition defense wasn’t good enough to win. We weren’t as sharp in the six-minute game. The free throws were the difference. We both shoot 22 free throws. They made 17 and we made 13. Four points at the free-throw line is a huge difference in a tight game like this. We didn’t handle ourselves like we needed to and it caught up to us today.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Arizona embracing closer games

Arizona found itself in a close game Saturday night against Oregon and head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure that the Wildcats did not panic. “I’m trying not to be in close games, so when you end up in them you welcome it,” Lloyd said. “I tell them guys, guys, we’ve just got to make one more play than they do. We’ve just got to win by one point. So there’s no panic.
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's 82-79 overtime loss at Oklahoma State

Another game, another difficult pill to swallow for a Kansas State team trying to prove its merit for the NCAA Tournament. The pill is stuck in the Wildcats’ craw after four times Saturday they fought to tie the game – once in regulation, three in overtime – and led two minutes into the extra period.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Kentucky basketball trolls Alabama on Twitter after 90-81 win

Kentucky basketball trolled Alabama following Saturday's 90-81 win over the Crimson Tide after the Wildcats erupted offensively despite being without two of their best players — TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler. Kentucky (22-5, 11-3) went on a 20-5 run midway through the second half to take control, that scoring spurt coming after the Wildcats scored the final 13 points of the first half to turn back Alabama's 13-point lead.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy