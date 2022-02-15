Reps. take first step toward making WV hydrogen hub

WASHINGTON, D.C. – West Virginia representatives announced the first steps toward the development of a clean energy-producing hydrogen hub in West Virginia.

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, Representative David McKinley and Governor Jim Justice announced the launch of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Working Group on Tuesday. The group will collaborate and support a to-be-selected West Virginia candidate to develop a hydrogen hub.

The hydrogen hub would be a major energy-producing facility, create good-paying, long-term jobs and lead in the advancement of this critical technology, according to a release from Senator Manchin. In the coming weeks and months, the group will add partners and host an initial organizational meeting.

The hub would be funded through money allocated to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, totaling $9.5 billion.

“I am proud to be working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and across the state to collaborate on this incredible opportunity to showcase how West Virginia can continue to lead the country – and the world – in advancing energy technologies and bring good-paying jobs to the state. With our abundant energy sources and strong partnerships, our state is uniquely situated to compete for DOE funding to develop a hydrogen hub, as provided through my bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” said Senator Manchin. “Our West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Working Group is the first step in competing and being selected to become a hydrogen hub, and I look forward to working closely with my colleagues to sell all that our great state has to offer to the rest of the nation.”

“A key part of our bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is supporting new, innovative energy technologies that drive job creation in West Virginia and throughout the country,” Senator Capito said. “By forming the Hydrogen Hub Working Group, we are bringing together experts and leaders from across the state to showcase why West Virginia is an ideal place to make increased investments in the development of hydrogen energy. I’m confident in our state’s capacity to house a hydrogen hub, and look forward to the progress our working group will make in helping this become a reality.”

“West Virginia is well-positioned to continue as a leader in energy innovation in the decades to come, and can be a driving force in the development of hydrogen technologies,” said Rep. McKinley. “The opportunities provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill give us a chance to make West Virginia and the Appalachian region a center for breakthroughs in hydrogen, which will create good jobs and allow us to leverage our existing natural gas and coal resources. We look forward to working alongside the Hydrogen Hub Working Group to make sure this initiative becomes a reality for our state.”

“West Virginia has forever been known as one of the world’s leading energy powerhouses, and we want to do everything in our power to make sure we continue to be just that for centuries to come,” said West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. “That’s why I’m proud to join our congressional delegation to prove that West Virginia is the perfect landing spot for this all-important hydrogen hub. For generations, hardworking West Virginians have poured everything they have into keeping the lights on across America, and, if given the opportunity, they will continue to shine bright with this new technology too. I am incredibly excited for the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Working Group to get to work and I sincerely thank Senator Manchin, Senator Capito, and Congressman McKinley for their vote on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which made this funding a possibility.”

The recently passed bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included $8 billion for Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs that will create jobs to expand clean hydrogen in the industrial sector and beyond; this includes funding for Clean Hydrogen Electrolysis Program to reduce costs of hydrogen produced from clean electricity and for Clean Hydrogen Manufacturing and Recycling Initiatives to support equipment manufacturing and strong domestic supply chains.

The legislation also requires one hub be located in Appalachia.

DOE announced the first step in the clean hydrogen hub selection process on Tuesday: Two Requests for Information (RFI) will collect feedback from stakeholders to inform the implementation and design of the Regional Hydrogen Hub and the Electrolysis and Clean Hydrogen Manufacturing and Recycling Programs.

