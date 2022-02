The NASCAR Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday afternoon from a sold-out Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This will be the first official race that will include the ‘Next Gen’ cars which were tested in the Busch Clash at the Coliseum but have never been used in a NASCAR Cup points race. Kyle Larson will start on the pole position and will be defending his Cup Series championship from last year.

