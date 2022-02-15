ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NASCAR and NACE Starleague Bring Sim Racing to College Campuses Nationwide

 5 days ago
College students nationwide will have the chance to compete at Daytona International Speedway - virtually that is. National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR®) and NACE Starleague, the largest collegiate esports league in North America, announced today the launch of the eNASCAR College iRacing Series, bringing competitive sim racing...

#Gaming And Esports
