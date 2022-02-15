[OPINION] High Energy Costs Got You Down? WJON Listeners Weigh in

WASHINGTON, D.C. — From the U.S. Department of Energy:. The U.S. Department of Energy released a Notice of Intent (NOI) and Request for Information (RFI) on the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s $6 billion Civil Nuclear Credit Program. The nuclear credit program supports the continued operation of U.S. nuclear reactors, the nation’s largest source of clean power. Both the NOI and RFI are critical first steps to help avoid premature retirements of nuclear reactors across the country, preserving thousands of good-paying clean energy jobs while avoiding carbon emissions. The nuclear credit program is the most recently announced DOE program to support the President’s clean energy goals and ensure that communities across the country continue to see the benefits of sustainable energy infrastructure.
