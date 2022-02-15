How Justin Bieber Saved Tim Hortons

TORONTO – More collaborations with pop music star Justin Bieber will come in 2022 at Tim Hortons after last November’s rollout of Timbiebs Timbits donut holes. “Timbits, which included exclusive merchandise in three delicious Timbits created together with Justin Bieber, was one of the more successful traffic-driving initiatives in recent memory and outperformed our internal expectations,” said José Cil, chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands International, Inc., the parent company of Tim Hortons, in a Feb. 15 earnings call. “We’ve seen early signs of brand loved benefits from this partnership through unprecedented social engagement and increased appeal with younger guests.”
Comments / 0