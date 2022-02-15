Texas Tech releases statement concerning recent murder of LGBTQIA victim

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas Tech University released a letter via email concerning the recent murder of a member of the LGBTQIA community.

Texas Tech said, “… A member of the Lubbock LGBTQIA Community who was taken from us on Saturday, February 12, in Lubbock.”

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to on Saturday to the 2700 block of North Frankford Avenue. A dead body was found and then Lubbock Police also responded. Police later referred to the case as a murder.

The victim was publicly identified as Cypress Ramos, 21. Allan Montemayor was arrested by LPD and was charged with murder.

Texas Tech said, “The Lubbock Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder and early information suggests the assailant knew the victim.”

You can read TTU’s letter below.

Dear Texas Tech LGBTQIA Community,

I write to you to address the tragic loss of a member of the Lubbock LGBTQIA Community who was taken from us on Saturday, February 12, in Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder and early information suggests the assailant knew the victim. At this time, we have no reason to believe that additional acts of targeted violence will occur.

We are aware that individuals in the Texas Tech community may be grieving the loss of a friend. As we have said before and as a campus community, we condemn all acts of bias and hate and strongly believe that everyone should be able to pursue their goals without fear of being targeted because of who they are or how they live their life. Should anyone need assistance or like to report a student of concern, please visit the Office of the Dean of Students website .

We at Texas Tech are here for you and will continue to do our part to maintain a welcoming and supportive environment where all Red Raiders belong. We have resources available to help our community heal and repair harm in difficult times. Please reach out if you or a fellow student could use assistance, resources and support . We stand ready to help.

We all want Texas Tech and the larger Lubbock community to be a safe and inclusive environment for all Red Raiders and members of the LGBTQIA community. Our work is not done, and this tragic loss is yet another example for the need to continue our efforts. Texas Tech is committed to an inclusive academic environment and acts of hate simply have no place in any community.

Sincerely,

D. Matthew Gregory, Ph.D.

Associate Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students

