WATCH: Runaway tire smashes police cruiser windshield

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WAVY) – Two Pennsylvania police officers escaped a close call that was caught on camera.

The Spring Township Police Department posted the dramatic video on social media on February 14.

Dashcam video recorded from inside the cruiser shows the scene unfold. As a pickup truck approaches the police vehicle parked in the median, you can see a tire come off the truck and start bouncing at a high speed directly towards the camera. It then smashes into the windshield!

The tire then hit another vehicle approaching in the other direction.

The police department said although the cruiser has extensive damage, the officers and the driver of the vehicle were not hurt.

“Talk about answered prayers for protection,” said Police Chief Adam Salyards.

On Tuesday, the department posted a second camera view from inside the police cruiser, which you can view here.

