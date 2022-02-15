ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Will former President Donald Trump endorse someone in the Missouri U.S. Senate primary?

By Gregg Palermo
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)—Over the weekend, Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley weighed into the GOP primary race for candidates who hope to join him in the upper chamber next year, backing U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s campaign.

“Vicky has the integrity, the heart, and the toughness to represent MO. I can’t wait to work with her,” he shared on social media after making the endorsement during the Missouri GOP’s Lincoln Days events in St. Charles. “I’m so grateful, he is such a champion for our conservative values in Washington and has been such a powerful voice in what Missouri believes in,” Hartzler told FOX2.

It’s the third endorsement from a sitting U.S. Senator, following Nebraska’s Deb Fischer and Iowa’s Joni Ernst.

One of her rivals, U.S. Rep. Billy Long, took to social media Monday taking aim at Hartzler and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, also in the race.

If Hawley was a big fish in the endorsement race—filing still doesn’t open until February 22–Former President Donald Trump’s backing would still loom large.

Of the Hawley news, New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin said on Twitter, “A big deal on its own, giving Hartzler momentum, but also will echo at Mar a Lago. Trump will be less likely to back Greitens given Hawley’s choice.”

FOX2 political analyst John Hancock echoed the thinking that Hawley’s decision will have some sway with the former President.

Hawley was unlikely to ever land on an endorsement of Greitens, who he called on to resign when Hawley was the state’s attorney general and Greitens was under investigation for ethical and criminal issues that would ultimately push him from office in 2018.

Greitens, who has former Trump advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle on his campaign team, has been vocal about not supporting Mitch McConnell’s bid to become Senate Majority Leader should Republicans re-take the Senate this fall, and a variety of national Republican figures have urged the former President not to endorse Greitens.

“Please don’t. Please don’t endorse Eric Greitens. That’s a nightmare, Mr. President. We’ll lose that seat. But that’s Hugh Hewitt’s opinion, not yours,” the conservative commentator said to Trump in December .

Schmitt scored a December 23 photo opportunity with Trump, and has consistently tangled with the Biden administration in court over issues like border enforcement, which he’s framed as a rollback of the previous administration’s policies.

Prior to the Hawley endorsement, CNN said Trump had yet to find an alternative to Greitens in the race.

“One of the Trump allies who spoke with him about the race said he spoke positively of Missouri Rep. Billy Long and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt during a recent conversation but “wasn’t gushing about either in a way that suggested he plans to endorse,” CNN reported.

If Trump listens to those urging him not to back Greitens, Hancock said the calculus could lead to either multiple endorsements of other candidates or no endorsement at all.

Comments / 90

Pam Ehmen
4d ago

Who cares if trump has his hand on Missouris backside ? Are the republicans here in Missouri or just Trumplicans. Paving the way for trump to become dictator . How about some real values in Missouri government ,.

Reply(2)
13
Nelson Woods
4d ago

If the voters in Missouri need tRump to tell them who to vote for, it speaks volumes about Missouri voters. I don’t need or want anybody telling me who to vote for. We also know that tRump ONLY will endorse the person he can control. The Republicans are always under the control of someone … Fox News, the Koch brothers, Grover Norquist, Rush Limbaugh*** or tRump….

Reply(20)
14
David Allen
4d ago

No one cares what Don the Con has to say. His accounting firm has decertified his tax returns from 2011-2020. Only a matter of time now for the tax evasion charges to be filed.

Reply
4
 

FOX 2

Missouri lawmakers look to limit vaccine mandates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers had a snow day Thursday, but before they headed out of the capital city, there was a debate over if the state should prohibit businesses and schools from requiring the COVID vaccine.  Employees at healthcare facilities receiving Medicaid and Medicare funding were required to have their first dose of […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Wentzville students file federal suit over banned books

ST. LOUIS-Two students in the Wentzville school district are going to court to overturn the district board’s decision to remove more than a half dozen books from its libraries. The suit was filed earlier this week in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Missouri and claims the decision to remove the books violates […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX 2

Missouri announces $458 million settlement over opioid claims

ST. LOUIS–The state of Missouri and its individual counties will split almost half a billion dollars as part of a settlement of claims related to opioid abuse that the state’s Attorney General says is one of the largest victim-centric statements in Missouri history. Under terms of the agreement, Johnson & Johnson and distributors McKesson, Cardinal […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Illinois Department of Corrections plans to downsize

VANDALIA, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Corrections is making plans to downsize. Prison populations are decreasing and maintenance costs are rising. The plan calls for a reduction of the inmate population at the Vandalia Correctional Center. This step could save the state $12 million. Cuts would also be made at the prison in Pontiac, […]
VANDALIA, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

