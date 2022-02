Syracuse native David Muir continues to draw gold medal-worthy ratings, even with the 2022 Olympics on another network. According to the latest Nielsen ratings, ABC News’ “World News Tonight with David Muir” beat “NBC Nightly News” by 1.7 million total viewers, the largest margin of victory over the host network NBC during any Olympics in at least 30 years. The Nielsen electronic database started in September 1991, before the 1992 Summer Olympics.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO