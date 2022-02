"Grey's Anatomy" is a true TV mainstay at this point. With 18 seasons and nearly 400 episodes and counting, there's a ton to remember about the show over the course of its many, many years on the air. We've followed these characters through countless new arrivals and devastating departures, gut-wrenching deaths, and, of course, some incredibly memorable musical moments. Though there are definitely a few things that we've let slip from our memories over the years, there are plenty moments from this series that are truly unforgettable.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO