Antonio Rudiger Reveals Importance of Club World Cup Triumph for Chelsea

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed the importance of winning the Club World Cup for him and his teammates.

The Blues overcame Palmeiras 2-1 in the final to be crowned Champions of the World.

Speaking to SPORT1, Rudiger has opened up on just how important the trophy is to him and his teammates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYK58_0eFCQiPa00
IMAGO / Action Plus

He said: "The title itself means a lot to us! Just remembering the scenes after the winning goal shows me how important this title is not only for us as a team but also for our fans.

"I still get goosebumps when I think about it. It was the only title that Chelsea hadn't won and to be able to play the full distance in both games makes me very proud!

"This is once again the icing on the cake for an outstanding past Champions League season."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwovi_0eFCQiPa00
IMAGO / Action Plus

The defender won Man of the Match in the final and has proven to be a huge part of Chelsea's recent success.

However, he has refused to be drawn into acknowlidging the individual award, instead wishing to focus on the team trophy.

"I took note of the award, but nothing more," he continued. "Of course, the Club World Cup trophy means a lot more to me. You want to win finals like this. In the end it doesn't matter whether one or the other player had a better or worse day."

Chelsea will be hoping that the 28-year-old extends his deal at the end of the season as not to lose him on a free transfer.

