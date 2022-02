The Pittsburgh Steelers figure to be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. Whether they choose to approach their need via the draft, trade, or free agency remains to be seen, but offseason rumors have linked the team to one of the Class of 2022’s top arms. According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, via Andrew Fillipponi, the Steelers have grown enamored with former Auburn and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, citing some similarities in his game to that of Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO