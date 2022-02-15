Stray Rescue of St. Louis to hold free spay, neuter event
ST. LOUIS – Stray Rescue of St. Louis is having a free spay and neuter event for cats and dogs Feb. 24 at Benton Park.
There are 24 spots available and those interested can schedule an appointment by sending an email to julia@strayrescue.org , according to a Facebook post. The appointment also will include a microchip and annual vaccines.
“We know it can be challenging to pay bills, keep food on the table, and make sure your pets have all the vetting they need. So if you are currently strained financially, we are here to help the animals you love so much by spaying and neutering them for FREE, plus microchipping and vaccinating them,” the Facebook post states.
