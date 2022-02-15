San Francisco residents voting for new Assemblymember
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — People in some parts of San Francisco are voting on a new state legislative Assemblymember in a special election...www.turnto23.com
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — People in some parts of San Francisco are voting on a new state legislative Assemblymember in a special election...www.turnto23.com
people serve your sheriff with cease and desist or support basic human rights. it is ILLEGAL to MANDATE masks and jabs under emergency use authorization. the Nuremberg code and the EUA order clearly states that CONSENT IS MANDATORY
Comments / 2