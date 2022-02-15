ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Alert: Senate narrowly confirms Biden's pick to lead FDA, filling key health position that had been open more than a year

bigrapidsnews.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate narrowly confirms...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Senate confirms Biden's FDA pick despite political divisions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate narrowly confirmed President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday pushing past a thicket of political controversies that threatened to derail what was initially expected to be an easy confirmation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Democrats get the memo

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Biden administration proposes limiting consideration of public benefits for green card applications

The Biden administration on Thursday proposed new regulations that would limit the number of public benefits that can weigh against immigrants applying for permanent U.S. residency, or green cards. Under the proposal, U.S. immigration caseworkers would only consider participation in income assistance programs like Supplemental Security Income and Temporary Assistance...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Senate
Chronicle

Senate Confirms Robert Califf to Become Biden’s FDA Commissioner

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Robert Califf to lead the Food and Drug Administration, 50-46, a much narrower vote than when he previously held the position during the Obama administration, though many thought the latest vote could be even closer. Califf’s confirmation means the Biden administration has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elkhart Truth

U.S. Senate Narrowly Confirms Califf to Head FDA

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In a tight vote, the U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Dr. Robert Califf to once again head the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, ending the agency's year-long stretch without a permanent leader. Six Republicans crossed over to support Califf in the Senate's 50-46...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Inmates who died asked for release before falling ill with Covid

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Rory Adams did not know that Christmas in a small rural hospital in West Virginia would be the last time he saw his wife alive. She'd entered prison in early January 2021 to serve a 42-month sentence for failure to collect payroll taxes. She was supposed to return to North Carolina, their two adult children, and their quilting business this summer.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy