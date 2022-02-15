Man charged in Kentucky drug bust after traffic stop

RACELAND, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Greenup County.

Kentucky State Police say troopers stopped a vehicle on U.S. 23 regarding a traffic violation and smelled “a strong odor of marijuana” while speaking with the driver. K-9 officer Fabi was deployed and alerted. Troopers say they found suspected marijuana, heroin and pills as well as drug paraphernalia used to distribute narcotics and a handgun in the vehicle.

The driver, identified by troopers as Anthony Kershner, was arrested and taken to the Greenup County Jail.

According to the KSP, Kershner faces charges of Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Substance, Buying/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance – methamphetamine, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance – heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance – unspecified, and an another traffic offense troopers did not name.

