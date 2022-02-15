ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NH state Sen. Tom Sherman exploring gubernatorial run

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Sen. Tom Sherman, a Democrat, is forming an exploratory committee ahead of a possible run for governor this year.

Sherman, a doctor from Rye, is serving his second term in the Senate, and currently serves on the Health and Human Services and Transportation committees. He served in the House from 2012-2016.

Sherman told WMUR-TV that if he runs, he wants to bring more unity back to the state.

“We’ve seen over the last two years not only the pandemic and the pain that that’s caused, but we’ve also seen such divisive politics throughout the state,” he said.

Sherman is the first Democrat to take steps toward challenging Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is seeking a fourth term.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bill to create police misconduct panel advances in House

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House has given preliminary approval to creating an independent panel to receive complaints about police misconduct statewide. The House voted to advance a bill that would implement a key recommendation of the law enforcement accountability commission Republican Gov. Chris Sununu created in 2020 after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
The Associated Press

Supporters face uphill battle to decriminalize marijuana

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Supporters are continuing to push for Alabama to join states that have decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana, but the state senator behind the bill acknowledged the measure has a bleak outlook in an election-year session. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved Democratic...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Maine is 1st New England state with alerts for disabled kids

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has become the first state in New England to create an alert system for missing children with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The Maine Department of Public Safety and supporters of the new system said it addresses a gap in emergency alerts in the state. The new program is part of the state’s silver alert system that was created more than a decade ago to inform the public about missing older residents who suffer from cognitive impairments.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

765K+
Followers
392K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy