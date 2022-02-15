ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oscars: Did They Get Hosting Right in 2022? (POLL)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
The Sanford Herald
 2 days ago

It’s official, the 2022 Oscars will have a host, or rather, three, as Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes...

www.sanfordherald.com

IndieWire

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes Set to Host 2022 Oscars Ceremony

After three years without a host, the 94th Academy Awards will have three of them. As reported by Variety, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes will serve as emcees for Hollywood’s biggest night on March 27, airing on ABC. The selection comes after months of speculation, with the Academy even crowdsourcing host suggestions from fans on Twitter. After last year’s unorthodox ceremony, the choice of hosts gives fans a better idea of what kind of show the 2022 Oscars are aiming to be. IndieWire has reached out to Academy representative for comment. Regina Hall most recently had a good showing at...
TVGuide.com

Oscars 2022: Hosts, Nominees, When to Watch, and Everything You Need to Know

The 94th Academy Awards are next month. The nominees for this year's Oscars have already been unveiled, with Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog receiving nods in 12 categories, the most of any film, followed by Denis Villeneuve's Dune with 10. Both movies were nominated for Best Picture, along with Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story. As we get closer to the show, more and more details are coming out about the biggest night in movies, including who will host. The Academy is reportedly set to announce a trio of hosts for this year's ceremony, making this the first time the Oscars will be emceed since Jimmy Kimmel led the ceremony in 2018.
stljewishlight.org

Amy Schumer getting busy with Oscar co-hosting gig and new Hulu series

In the new trailer for her upcoming Hulu comedy series, Jewish superstar Amy Schumer politely tells a doctor that she has had 30,000 drinks, doesn’t chew her food properly, and is barreling towards 40. While the doctor simply wanted to know if there were any changes in her medical since her last visit, Schumer’s Beth gave him the unfiltered take. That’s her style.
ABC 4

The Oscars get not one host but three and phrases that make you sound immature

On Good Things Utah this morning – The 94th Academy Awards will have a triple dose of comedy from its three hosts. “Good Morning America” revealed Tuesday that the 2022 Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while,” Hall, Schumer and Sykes said via a press release. The trio will be the first to host the Academy Awards since Jimmy Kimmel emceed the 2018 ceremony. The Oscars went without hosts in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
E! News

The 2022 Oscars Hosts Are Finally Revealed

The 94th Academy Awards certainly won't be a trainwreck. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are in final negotiations to host the 2022 Oscars ceremony, six sources told The New York Times. The producer of the Oscars telecast, Will Packer, originally want to bring on two hosts for each...
Popculture

Oscars 2022: Trio of Hosts Revealed on 'Good Morning America'

The Oscars will be hosted by three comedians, with producer Will Packer choosing to go a different direction than the typical awards show format. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will share hosting duties of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, Good Morning America revealed Tuesday morning. The...
SheKnows

All 81 Celebrities Who Have Hosted the Oscars Since They Started in 1929

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. With the Oscars, we’re obsessed with everything from the stunning red carpet gowns to the celebrity presenters, reactive celebrity guests, and more. But without fail, every year, we’re dying to know who’ll be hosting the entire Oscars. Ever since the first Oscars in 1929, the Academy always tries to get the best of the best to host the entire event — from Oscar-winning actors to beloved talk show hosts. And after a few years in a row with no host at all, we’ve finally been given our 2022 line-up: Amy Schumer, Regina King, and Wanda Sykes all co-hosting.
thepioneeronline.com

Oscars 2022: Progression in the Right Direction?

On Feb. 8, the academy officially released its nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. With selections for astounding visual effects from Free Guy and The Mitchells vs. The Machines to the breathtaking performance of Kirsten Dunst in The Power of Dog, the academy’s choices this year hold an ambivalent weight to them as several nominations represent a diverse culture.
Boston Herald

Oscar nominations – Who’s In, Who’s Not

The 94th Academy Awards, Hollywood’s biggest night congratulating itself on the best films of the year, announced Tuesday the nominees for the March 27 Oscars and there were, as expected, surprises and omissions. Among the 10 films competing for Best Picture, there’s only one true big blockbuster “Dune,” which...
Variety

Why Jimmy Kimmel Is Right About the Oscars (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Let’s start with something most of us can agree on: Jimmy Kimmel, who I’m a fan of, is probably not the ideal messenger for how to fix the Oscars, if indeed they need fixing. Kimmel hosted the Academy Awards in 2017, and did a lively enough job of it that he was asked back to host again the following year. His spirit is hooked up to movies; you feel that when a movie star is a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” But when Kimmel blasted the Oscars in his opening monologue on Feb....
24/7 Wall St.

25 of the Oscars’ Most Egregious Snubs

Few movie critics, if any, would have thought that Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”) and Lady Gaga (“The House of Gucci”) would be out of Oscar contention, and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) would be in. Yet, this is exactly what happened. Some even consider that Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”) and Bradley Cooper (“A Nightmare Alley”) even not […]
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Breaks Silence After Oscars Snub: ‘Congratulations’ To My ‘Friends’

Lady Gaga’s work in ‘House of Gucci’ wasn’t recognized by the Academy. Regardless, the actress still graciously congratulated all the 2022 Oscar nominees. To the surprise of many, Lady Gaga did not receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actress on Feb. 8. But the House of Gucci star, 35, still spoke out after the awards snub on Instagram to kindly congratulate her pal Frederic Aspiras, who, along with Göran Lundström and AnnaCarin Lock, scored the biographic crime film a nomination for Best Makeup & Hairstyling. “Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation,” Gaga wrote in her post, which featured a black-and-white snapshot of the pair.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES

