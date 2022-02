Carlos Correa is currently one of the most sought-out free agents today. With two All-Star selections and a World Series Championship already in his resume, the 27-year-old shortstop still has plenty of time to add to an already accomplished baseball career. Off the field, Correa has also achieved quite a personal feat, getting married to an ever-supportive partner and even welcoming a baby boy last November. And in this piece, we take a look at Carlos Correa’s wife Daniella Rodriguez.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO