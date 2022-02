LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville teacher has been recognized as one of the best. During a surprise ceremony at the school Monday, agricultural teacher and FFA advisor Melvin Phelps was presented a $500 check and plaque in front of his colleagues and students who nominated him for the Golden Owl Award. While not receiving the top prize, Phelps was one out of only 11 people in the state up for the award.

LOWVILLE, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO