Protests

Serbia: Mine protesters block roads near Statehood Day event

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of protesters opposed to lithium mining in Serbia blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was awarding state decorations Tuesday, which was a national holiday. Police cordons prevented the demonstrators from getting too close to the venue in...

spectrumnews1.com

