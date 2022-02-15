Springfield man charged with OUI after 2-car crash in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A driver is being charged with operating under the influence after a 2-car accident in Wilbraham.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, at around 1:27 a.m. on January 22 officers were called to Boston Road by Post Office Park for a two car accident. After an investigation, 28-year-old Gabrielle Nilsen of Springfield was allegedly operating under the influence of liquor.

Gabrielle Nilsen is charged with the following:

OUI liquor

Open container alcohol in motor vehicle

Failure to use care in starting, stopping, turning

Wilbraham Police Log: January 2022

117 MV Violation Stops Civil – 9 Warning – 101 Speeding Defective Equipment Marked Lane Violations Fail to Stop @ Red Light/Stop Sign Fail to Inspect MV

Criminal – 29 Arrest – 16 2 – Unlicensed Operator 5 – OUI Alcohol or Drugs 7 – Operating a MV w/ License Suspended/Revoked

38 Motor Vehicle Collisions: 41.7% were Single-Vehicle Crashes 50% involved intersections

7 – personal Injury

1 – Fatal injury

