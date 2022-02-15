Springfield man charged with OUI after 2-car crash in Wilbraham
WILBRAHAM, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A driver is being charged with operating under the influence after a 2-car accident in Wilbraham.
According to the Wilbraham Police Department, at around 1:27 a.m. on January 22 officers were called to Boston Road by Post Office Park for a two car accident. After an investigation, 28-year-old Gabrielle Nilsen of Springfield was allegedly operating under the influence of liquor.
Gabrielle Nilsen is charged with the following:
- OUI liquor
- Open container alcohol in motor vehicle
- Failure to use care in starting, stopping, turning
Wilbraham Police Log: January 2022
- 117 MV Violation Stops
- Civil – 9
- Warning – 101
- Speeding
- Defective Equipment
- Marked Lane Violations
- Fail to Stop @ Red Light/Stop Sign
- Fail to Inspect MV
- Criminal – 29
- Arrest – 16
- 2 – Unlicensed Operator
- 5 – OUI Alcohol or Drugs
- 7 – Operating a MV w/ License Suspended/Revoked
- 38 Motor Vehicle Collisions:
- 41.7% were Single-Vehicle Crashes
- 50% involved intersections
- 7 – personal Injury
- 1 – Fatal injury
