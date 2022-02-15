‘The Kegelstatt Trio’ Brings Eric Rohmer’s Stage Play to the Big Screen

New Sony adventure film "Uncharted" jumped to the top of the North American box office this weekend in the year's biggest opening so far, industry watchers reported Sunday.
The movie starring Tom Holland took in an estimated $44.2 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period and a projection of $51 million when Monday -- a holiday in the US -- is included, Exhibitor Relations said.
Based on a PlayStation video game and faring better among viewers than critics, "Uncharted" features Holland as a bartender-turned-treasure hunter who, along with Mark Wahlberg, goes looking for a fortune allegedly lost by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago.
Another new release, Metro Goldwyn Mayer's buddy comedy "Dog," also enjoyed a healthy debut, scratching up $15.1 million for the three-day period and $18.1 million for four.
Comments / 0