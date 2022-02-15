ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate narrowly confirms Biden's pick to lead FDA, filling key health position that had been open more than a year

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Senate narrowly confirms Biden's pick to lead...

Times Daily

Senate confirms Biden's FDA pick despite political divisions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate narrowly confirmed President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday pushing past a thicket of political controversies that threatened to derail what was initially expected to be an easy confirmation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
